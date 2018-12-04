'I'm literally at the coal face'

Media player
A journey underground into one of Poland's working mines
Poland's economy is heavily reliant on its coal mining industry, with around 400,000 people involved in the industry.
Around 80% of Poland's electricity being generated by the burning coal, but it also produces coking coal for the production of steel.
As Poland hosts COP24 in nearby Katowice, the BBC's Science Editor, David Shukman, journeyed into the depths of a working mine.
Video by David Shukman, Ed Habershon and Duncan Stone.
04 Dec 2018
