'Time is running out'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir David Attenborough: 'Time is running out'

He has given a speech urging leaders to act now, at the opening of a climate change summit in Poland. He said the 'natural world upon which we depend is in your hands'.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Dec 2018