UK team set for ocean XPRIZE final
UK-based Team Tao has arrived in Greece for the grand final of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. The competition is seeking innovative solutions to mapping the seafloor by offering multi-million dollar awards. Team Tao will use its "ocean cubesat" to map a swathe of the Mediterranean Sea floor down to 4km depth. This is the team's own video explaining the development work it's done.

  • 05 Dec 2018