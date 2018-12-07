Media player
Listen to the wind whistle on Mars
A UK instrument has captured "the sound" of the wind on Mars. The British seismometer package carried on Nasa's InSight lander detected the vibrations from Martian air as it rushed over the probe's solar panels. “The solar panels on the lander's sides are perfect acoustic receivers," said Prof Tom Pike, who leads the seismometer experiment from Imperial College London. The audio on this page made from the seismometer data has been raised two octaves to make it more audible.
07 Dec 2018
