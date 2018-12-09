Why are we taking so long to tackle climate change?

Media player
Climate change: Why are governments taking so long to take action?
A UN conference is being held in Poland to discuss how the world is going to stop climate change.
Last month a report by leading climate scientists found progress is way off track, and the world is heading towards 3C of warming this century rather than 1.5C.
With the impacts of climate change already being felt in severe weather events like floods and wildfires, why is it taking so long to take action?
The BBC's Matt McGrath explains what needs to happen to speed things up.
