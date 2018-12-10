Asia's glaciers slow as they thin
The glaciers that flank the Himalayas and other high mountains in Asia are moving slower over time.

Scientists have analysed nearly 20 years of satellite images to come to this conclusion.

They show that the ice streams which have decelerated the most are the ones that have also thinned the most.

Nasa's Dr Amaury Dehecq discussed the research with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

