Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Asia's glaciers slow as they thin
The glaciers that flank the Himalayas and other high mountains in Asia are moving slower over time.
Scientists have analysed nearly 20 years of satellite images to come to this conclusion.
They show that the ice streams which have decelerated the most are the ones that have also thinned the most.
Nasa's Dr Amaury Dehecq discussed the research with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window