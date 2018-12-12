30 minutes to protest at climate summit
Poland climate summit protest limits anger young activists

With 30 minute slots, allocated areas, volume limits and guidance on the wording of signs, protests inside the UN climate summit in Poland are strictly controlled.

Meanwhile, spontaneous outdoor demonstrations in the host city of Katowice are banned during the talks.

Two young activists shared their frustrations.

