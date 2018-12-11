'You can hear the ice melting'

Media player
Melting ice art installation opens at London's Tate Modern
A new art installation has been unveiled outside London's Tate Modern gallery, called Ice Watch.
The work by the Scandinavian artist Olafur Eliasson consists of 30 melting blocks of ice brought from a fjord in Greenland.
The artist says it is a topical reminder of the dangers of the warming of the planet.
