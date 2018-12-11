Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
East Antarctic glaciers 'are waking up'
Nasa says it has detected the first signs of significant melting in a swathe of glaciers in East Antarctica. Catherine Walker, a glaciologist at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
11 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window