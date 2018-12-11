East Antarctic glaciers 'are waking up'
Nasa says it has detected the first signs of significant melting in a swathe of glaciers in East Antarctica. Catherine Walker, a glaciologist at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 11 Dec 2018