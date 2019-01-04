Media player
Walking and howling with wolves
Wolves disappeared from much of Great Britain hundreds of years ago - but you can walk and howl with wolves at the Predator Experience in the Lake District.
BBC Travel Show's Christa Larwood went to meet two hybrid wolves, who are part wolf, part dog to take them for "walkies".
And after the stroll, it was time for humans and wolves to get together for some serious howling.
04 Jan 2019
