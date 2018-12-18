Can Parasport change attitudes in Japan?
Video

Can open Parasport events change attitudes in Japan?

As Tokyo continues with preparations to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2020 an event which allows people without disabilities to find out more about Parasports has been running.

It is hoped that events like this will not only educate the public in how to behave around people with disabilities, but also change attitudes in society as whole.

The BBC's Paul Carter finds out more.

  • 18 Dec 2018
