Space laser tracks heights on Earth
What is set to become one of the most powerful Earth observation tools ever put in space has come online. IceSat-2 was launched just under three months ago to measure the shape of the ice sheets to a precision of 2cm. But the Nasa spacecraft's laser instrument is also now returning a whole raft of other information. Science team leader Lori Magruder spoke with our correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 11 Dec 2018