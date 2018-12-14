Melting glaciers: studying the world's loneliest island
Scientists believe a remote island in the South Atlantic can tell them about the changing winds blowing around Antarctica. These winds have strengthened in recent decades and have pulled up warm ocean water from the deep. This warm water is causing glaciers at the edge of the continent to melt.

