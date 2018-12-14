Ice core record of Antarctic winds
Scientists believe remote Bouvet Island in the South Atlantic can tell them about the changing winds blowing around Antarctica. These winds have strengthened in recent decades and have pulled up warm ocean water from the deep. This warm water is causing glaciers at the edge of the continent to melt. Amy King from the British Antarctic Survey spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

