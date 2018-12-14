Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ice core record of Antarctic winds
Scientists believe remote Bouvet Island in the South Atlantic can tell them about the changing winds blowing around Antarctica. These winds have strengthened in recent decades and have pulled up warm ocean water from the deep. This warm water is causing glaciers at the edge of the continent to melt. Amy King from the British Antarctic Survey spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
14 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window