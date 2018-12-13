Astronaut ready for space flight attempt
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Astronaut Nick Hague ready for second space flight attempt

Astronaut Nick Hague is ready for his next space flight attempt after the first mission was aborted.

The Russian Soyuz rocket developed problems after just two minutes into the launch.

Investigators blamed a faulty sensor which they said had been damaged during assembly at the Kazakh site.

  • 13 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Falcon 9 rocket lands on water