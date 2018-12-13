How can I watch the Geminid meteor shower?
Geminid meteor shower: Weather conditions and what to expect

Up to 120 shooting stars per hour may be visible during the event which will occur between Thursday night and Friday morning.

The meteor is caused by the Earth passing through debris of an asteroid named 3200 Phaethon.

