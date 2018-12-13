Nasa's close-up Jupiter images
Close-up images of Nasa's Jupiter mission

Nasa's Juno mission to Jupiter has reached its halfway mark and has revealed new views of cyclones at the gas giant's poles.

As it orbits the planet every 53 days - Juno performs a data-gathering dive, speeding from pole to pole.

Its sensors take measurements of the composition of the planet, in an effort to decipher how the largest world in our Solar System formed.

