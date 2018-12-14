Media player
Did microbes build stromatolites on Mars?
When Nasa's next rover gets to Mars in 2021, it will seek evidence of ancient life. A key target at the robot's landing site will be carbonate deposits. Mission team-member Briony Horgan, from Purdue University in Indiana, spoke with our science correspondent.
14 Dec 2018
