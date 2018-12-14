The view from the edge of space
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo: The view from the edge of space

The latest test flight by Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic has successfully rocketed to the edge of space and back.

The firm's SpaceShipTwo passenger rocket ship reached a height of 82.7km, beyond the altitude at which US agencies have awarded astronaut wings.

  • 14 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Drive with Nasa's next rover on Mars