The woman who draws the world's plants
Botanical artist brings rare plants back to life

With about one in five of the world's plants facing extinction, scientists are racing to study new species. Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, discovered more than 100 plants and fungi that are new to science this year alone, and have revealed some of their top finds.

Artist Lucy Smith draws the plants in incredible detail to help record them for posterity.

  • 21 Dec 2018
