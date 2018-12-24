SpaceX launches military satellite

Video

SpaceX has launched a rocket carrying a military navigation satellite for the first time.

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday after four previous launches were cancelled due to bad weather and technical hitches. It's a significant achievement for Elon Musk's privately-held company, which has been trying to break into the military space launch market for years.

SpaceX said this rocket was a "rare, expendable" version of the Falcon 9; it wouldn't try to re-land the booster after launch as it needed to use all its rocket fuel to move the satellite to its distant orbit.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.