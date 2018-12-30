Media player
Ultima Thule: The 'frontier of the Solar System'
Alan Stern, chief scientist on Nasa's New Horizons probe, looks forward to the flyby of Ultima Thule. The 30km-wide, icy object is some 6.5 billion km from Earth, making the encounter the most distant exploration yet of a Solar System body. Prof Stern spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
30 Dec 2018
