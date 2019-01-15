Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tim Peake: Inside the European Astronaut Centre
It has been three years since Tim Peake made headlines as the first British astronaut on board the International Space Centre.
He trained at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne.
Today programme's science editor, Tom Feilden, went to meet him and try his hand at a bit of space training.
-
15 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-46701438/tim-peake-inside-the-european-astronaut-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window