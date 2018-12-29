Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Capt Lou Rudd is first Briton to cross Antarctic unaided
An Army officer has become the first Briton in history to trek unaided across Antarctica.
Capt Lou Rudd, 49, finished the solo 921-mile (1,482km) journey on Friday after 56 days.
He is the second person ever to make the journey, after American Colin O'Brady completed the trek two days earlier on 26 December.
-
29 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-46708667/capt-lou-rudd-is-first-briton-to-cross-antarctic-unaidedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window