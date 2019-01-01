Brian May celebrates distant exploration

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Queen guitarist Brian May celebrates New Horizons flyby
The rock legend Brian May has released a song to celebrate the flyby of Ultima Thule by Nasa's New Horizons probe. With a PhD in astrophysics, he also plans to work on some of the probe's images when they come back to Earth. Brian May spoke with Martha Kearney on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
-
01 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-46728235/queen-guitarist-brian-may-celebrates-new-horizons-flybyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window