Brian May celebrates distant exploration
Queen guitarist Brian May celebrates New Horizons flyby

The rock legend Brian May has released a song to celebrate the flyby of Ultima Thule by Nasa's New Horizons probe. With a PhD in astrophysics, he also plans to work on some of the probe's images when they come back to Earth. Brian May spoke with Martha Kearney on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

  • 01 Jan 2019