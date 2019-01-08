Media player
Why more female penguins are washing up dead in South America
Every year, thousands of penguins become stranded on South America's coast - with females three times more likely to wash up dead or injured than males.
Now scientists from Japan and Argentina have concluded this is because females are migrating further north in search of food than their male counterparts.
The findings are published in the journal Current Biology.
08 Jan 2019
