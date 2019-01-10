Quantum satellite is 'new chapter'
UK engineers have completed the build of the novel Quantum satellite. The telecommunications platform will be the first fully software-defined spacecraft. The big Paris-based telecoms operator Eutelsat has procured the 3.5-tonne spacecraft. Yohann Leroy, the company's Deputy CEO and CTO, discussed the spacecraft with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 10 Jan 2019