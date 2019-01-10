Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Quantum satellite is 'new chapter'
UK engineers have completed the build of the novel Quantum satellite. The telecommunications platform will be the first fully software-defined spacecraft. The big Paris-based telecoms operator Eutelsat has procured the 3.5-tonne spacecraft. Yohann Leroy, the company's Deputy CEO and CTO, discussed the spacecraft with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
10 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window