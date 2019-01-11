Media player
What dinosaur footprints tell us
While skeletons show us what dinosaurs looked like, their footprints can reveal how they moved and behaved. Dr Peter Falkingham, a biologist at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK, analyses dinosaur tracks from around the world.
How bird-like were dinosaurs? Listen to BBC CrowdScience to find out.
11 Jan 2019
