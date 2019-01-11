What can dinosaur footprints tell us?
What dinosaur footprints tell us

While skeletons show us what dinosaurs looked like, their footprints can reveal how they moved and behaved. Dr Peter Falkingham, a biologist at Liverpool John Moores University in the UK, analyses dinosaur tracks from around the world.

  • 11 Jan 2019
