The winter retreat for bats

Would you give bats a home in your fridge?
It's cold, it's hibernation season but these bats aren't getting the sleep they need.
Zoologists in Belarus are letting them hang out in their fridge and helping them survive - but would you do the same?
12 Jan 2019
