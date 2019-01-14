Watch how pollution moves across Europe

Media player
Watch how air pollution moves across Europe
This is what pollution looks like on a European scale. The animation shows the concentration and movement through the atmosphere of nitrogen dioxide. NO₂ is a problem gas that is produced primarily by vehicle exhausts and industrial activity via the burning of fossil fuels. The map covers a sample period from 5 to 10 January, and describes the behaviour of NO₂ at ground level on an hourly basis. The worst air quality peaks in the white.
14 Jan 2019
