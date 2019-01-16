Video

A new study with 3,000 primary school children in London and Luton will see if new initiatives to reduce air pollution, such as London’s new Ultra Low Emission Zone, can provide health benefits. Children are especially vulnerable to damage caused by air pollution, which can stunt lung growth and affect other organs.

Produced by Alison Francis and Hannah Gelbart for the BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

BBC Science Editor: David Shukman