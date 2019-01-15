Video

It turns out a frog named Romeo, who was thought to be the last of his kind, isn't the only one left.

The Sehuencas water frog had been alone in a tank at an aquarium in Bolivia for a decade while scientists tried to find him a mate.

But now scientists from the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d'Orbigny in Cochabamba City have found five more - the first to be seen in the wild for ten years.

Water frogs are declining rapidly in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru because of threats such as climate change, habitat destruction and the introduction of invasive trout.