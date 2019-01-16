World's loneliest frog finds mate

Video

It turns out a frog named Romeo, who was thought to be the last of his kind, isn't the only one left. The Sehuencas water frog had been alone in a tank at an aquarium in Bolivia for a decade while scientists tried to find him a mate.

But now scientists from the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d'Orbigny in Cochabama City have found five more - the first to be seen in the wild for ten years.

