Air pollution tests for children

Clean air strategy: Children take part in four-year study
A new study with 3,000 primary school children in London and Luton will see if new initiatives to reduce air pollution, such as London’s new Ultra Low Emission Zone, can provide health benefits.
16 Jan 2019
