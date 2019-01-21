The 'super blood wolf moon' eclipse

Media player
The incredibly rare super blood wolf moon eclipse
During the event the Moon turns a striking shade of red.
It was the last chance for people in the UK to see a total lunar eclipse in its entirety until 2029.
21 Jan 2019
