UK team drills deep Antarctic hole

UK scientists have succeeded in cutting a 2km hole through the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to its base. It's the deepest anyone has gone in the region using a hot-water drill. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) pulled up sediment from the bottom of the hole and deployed a series of instruments. Dr Keith Makinson spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
24 Jan 2019
