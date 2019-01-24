UK team drills deep Antarctic hole
UK scientists have succeeded in cutting a 2km hole through the West Antarctic Ice Sheet to its base. It's the deepest anyone has gone in the region using a hot-water drill. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) pulled up sediment from the bottom of the hole and deployed a series of instruments. Dr Keith Makinson spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

