India sends 'lightest satellite' to space
India has launched what it says is the world's lightest satellite ever to be put into orbit.
Weighing only 1.26kg (2.6lb), the Kalamsat-V2 was made by students belonging to a space education firm.
It will help ham radio operators and "inspire schoolchildren to become the scientists and engineers of the future", India's space agency says.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched the satellite from its Sriharikota space centre.
25 Jan 2019
