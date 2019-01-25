'Lightest satellite' heads to space
India sends 'lightest satellite' to space

India has launched what it says is the world's lightest satellite ever to be put into orbit.

Weighing only 1.26kg (2.6lb), the Kalamsat-V2 was made by students belonging to a space education firm.

