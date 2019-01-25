Expedition investigates Larsen Ice Shelf

Video

The Weddell Sea Expedition 2019 is exploring the Larsen C Ice Shelf, which produced a giant iceberg in 2017. The venture is trying to understand the status and future viability of the shelf in a warming world. Its scientists hope also to look for the Endurance, the sunken ship of Sir Ernest Shackleton. Expedition Chief Scientist Prof Julian Dowdeswell spoke with BBC Radio 4's Inside Science programme.