Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Expedition investigates Larsen Ice Shelf
The Weddell Sea Expedition 2019 is exploring the Larsen C Ice Shelf, which produced a giant iceberg in 2017. The venture is trying to understand the status and future viability of the shelf in a warming world. Its scientists hope also to look for the Endurance, the sunken ship of Sir Ernest Shackleton. Expedition Chief Scientist Prof Julian Dowdeswell spoke with BBC Radio 4's Inside Science programme.
-
25 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window