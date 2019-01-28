MoD backs 'origami radar antennas'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MoD backs 'origami radar antennas'

The UK's Ministry of Defence has approached an Oxford start-up to help design a sovereign satellite radar system. Oxford Space Systems develops carbon-fibre antennas that stow in small volumes and then spring into their required shape once in orbit. In this video, the Duke of York demonstrates a so-called "wrapped rib" configuration.

  • 28 Jan 2019