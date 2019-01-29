Mission to understand Thwaites Glacier

Media player
A research cruise is getting under way to study Thwaites Glacier. The expedition is part of the biggest ever US-UK joint venture in Antarctica. Dr Kelly Hogan, from the British Antarctic Survey, explained the purpose of the project to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
29 Jan 2019
