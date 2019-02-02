Watching your waste and your waist

Video

One third of the world's food is wasted each year at great economic and environmental cost, according to the United Nations.

The organisation has set a goal of halving this amount by 2030.

Meanwhile, there are growing concerns about obesity around the world.

The BBC's Roger Harrabin visited Norway to see how one hotel chain is doing its bit to meet this target.

