Take the Franklin Mars rover for a spin

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Take the Rosalind Franklin Mars rover for a spin
The rover Europe sends to Mars in 2020 to look for life will carry the name of DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin. This rendering shows what the rover will look like. Video courtesy of Esa.
-
07 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-47151781/take-the-rosalind-franklin-mars-rover-for-a-spinRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window