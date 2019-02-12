GPS innovation wins engineering prize

Media player
This year's £1m Queen Elizabeth Engineering Prize has been won by four individuals who played key roles in developing GPS. The Americans Brad Parkinson, James Spilker Jr, Hugo Fruehauf, and Richard Schwartz were all present at the London ceremony held to announce the honour. Dr Parkinson and Lord Browne, chair of the prize foundation, spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
12 Feb 2019
