GPS innovation wins engineering prize
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GPS innovation wins engineering prize

This year's £1m Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering has been won by four individuals who played key roles in developing GPS. The Americans Brad Parkinson, James Spilker Jr, Hugo Fruehauf, and Richard Schwartz were all present at the London ceremony held to announce the honour. In this video, the QE Prize judges discuss the importance of GPS.

  • 12 Feb 2019