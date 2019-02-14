Poet Laureate's tribute to trees

Media player
Carol Ann Duffy's new poem celebrating trees
Poet Carol Ann Duffy has a new poem, 'Forest', which celebrates trees.
Following in the Poet Laureate's footsteps, people are being asked to write about what trees, forests and woodlands mean to them.
Video copyright: The Forestry Commission.
14 Feb 2019
