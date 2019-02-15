Harpoon tested to snare space junk

Media player
Space junk: Harpoon tested to clean up space
New footage from a space mission shows the latest idea to collect space junk. A harpoon was fired at a target in orbit to demonstrate how to capture debris successfully.
Technologies are being tested to deal with the space junk problem, which scientists say is a growing threat to current and future space missions.
15 Feb 2019
