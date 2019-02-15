Media player
What's the RemoveDebris mission about?
The UK-led RemoveDebris mission is demonstrating technologies to tackle space junk. Simon Fellowes manages the consortium behind the project. He spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
15 Feb 2019
