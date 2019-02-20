'Super snow moon' lights up the skies
The biggest and brightest supermoon of 2019 has been observed around the world.

When it occurs in February, the phenomenon is sometimes dubbed a 'super snow moon', as the month is often associated with heavy snowfall in Europe and America.

  • 20 Feb 2019
