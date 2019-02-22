Beresheet 'to inspire the next generation'

Video

The first privately financed mission to the Moon has lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida. The Israeli robot was put on a path to the lunar body by a Falcon rocket - a trip that will take two months. Beresheet, as it's known, will try to land on the lunar surface, take some pictures and conduct some experiments. The non-profit behind the mission is SpaceIL. Co-founder Yonatan Winetraub spoke with Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.